Nagarjuna reacts to still being called 'South ka actor' in Delhi and Mumbai

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most loved and celebrated actors across the globe. But he is still called 'south ka actor. The actor has worked more than decades in the industry and he is a superstar in the down south. He has worked in Hindi films and has a huge fan following of fans in the North as well. But south is his roots and he is immensely proud of it. The actor who is still called south ka actor reacted on the same. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble he addressed the discrimination that still people holds in their minds, " Even now, whenever I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, they say, 'South ka actor hai'. They say that, at the airports, CISF guys. I keep hearing that".

While his son who was along with his father in the same interview said that he is very proud of his roots, " It's nice that this whole south Indian north Indian divide is getting diluted. It's always been the case. We're all human beings and we all connect to the same emotion. It's good that films are also being seen in that way now", The powerful father and son duo is seen together in Bangarraju and it was massively well at the box office last week. It is reported that the film earned 53 crore in its opening weekend despite several states across the country has enforced restrictions in the rise of COVID-19 again.

Naga Chaitanya has been in news for quite a time now for his separation from his ex-wife and south star . In one of his interactions he addressed the tough time he went through and was thankful to the family for all the love and support.