and 's divorce announcement came as a shock to their fans. Once favourite Tollywood star couple, now two estranged individuals, ending their marriage after 4 years. People had started speculating the possible reasons behind their divorce. While both Samantha and Chaitanya still haven't talked about why they decided to part ways with each other, Nagarjuna Akkineni has now hinted at what could have possibly wrong between the estranged couple.

As per IndiaGlitz, in a recent interview, Nagarjuna revealed that Samantha was the first one to filed for the divorce since she wanted it. "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation," he added.

Nagarjuna was further quoted hinting at the real reason behind Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce, "Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."

A couple of weeks ago, Nagarjuna had said that he is proud of his son on how he dealt with his separation from Samantha. Recently, Naga Chaitanya also broke his silence and said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. Earlier, Samantha had said that she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman.