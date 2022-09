is getting love from all over India, and the globe. People have loved as Nandi Astra in the movie. The veteran who is in terrific form in the movie have quite a few projects lined up. As we know, his son also made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie tanked at the box office but critics praised the sincere performance of the young actor. Of course, Naga Chaitanya has been under immense media scrutiny because of his split with . The two were seen as the perfect couple and this news shattered the hearts of fans. Since then, the media has been focused more on Naga Chaitanya's personal life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Erica Fernandes unhappy with Brahmastra; Taapsee Pannu tagged as rude, arrogant and more

Pinkvilla asked him if he was worried about the fact that news about Naga Chaitanya's personal life was overshadowing his professional accomplishments. They asked him if he was worried as a father who is also from the same industry. Nagarjuna said his son was in a happy frame of mind, and that was good enough for him as a father. He said the divorce was an 'unfortunate' experience that happened in his son's life. Nagarjuna said the family could not spend all its time lamenting on what happened. He was quoted as saying, "Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life." Also Read - Brahmastra: Erica Fernandes unimpressed with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film; says, 'I wish there was more effort put in... '

Some days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph shared some throwback pics from ChaySam's dream wedding in Goa. He captioned it, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!" Also Read - Brahmastra: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt picks stylish yet comfortable orange color attire while promoting the film [Watch Video]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has some good projects like Yashoda and Shakuntaalam lined up. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of Citadel with too! Naga Chaitanya has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala of late. She is known from the show Made In Heaven.