Nagarjuna might be a father aggrieved after his son, Naga Chaitanya went through a much publicised split from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, it seems that has provided fodder for some portals to run wild with their imagination and quote the actor on fabricated statements. Late last night, 26th January, a report from media portal IndiaGlitz began doing the rounds that Akkineni Nagarjuna had hinted the reason behind the acrimonious separation of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, it now turns out that these reports were completely uncorroborated, after the superstar himself has categorically denied it. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about falling, rising and pushing through thoughts of quitting during her Skiing journey – watch video

Taking to his official Twitter handle, wrote: “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours.” If this statement straight from the horse's mouth leaves no room for question about the spurious claims, we don't know what does. Check out his tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with Naga Chaitanya, David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa and more

The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!!

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022

Earlier, IndiaGlitz had very creatively quoted the veteran Telugu cinema actor as saying that 's decision, but he was quite worried about his father, what he would think and what would happen to family's reputation, adding that his son consoled him a lot. The story further reported that Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed how the couple had been married for four years, but not a single problem of this magnitude had occurred between them, till they brought in the New Year together. Also Read - Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first one to file for divorce with Naga Chaitanya; hints at the reason

Apparently, Nagarjuna even was quoted concluding his statement by saying that Chay and Sam were so close and he was clueless how their relationship reached such choppy waters.