Telugu star and his actress wife never fail to make their fans swoon over their romantic chemistry. The couple met on the sets of Vamsi and hit it off instantly. They got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. While the duo keep dishing about relationship goals, Namrata recently admitted to having arguments with Mahesh over their approach to parenting their children.

In her recent interview, Namrata got candid about her personal life. She said that getting married to Mahesh was the most happiest moment of her life. She stayed away from movies to fulfill her duties as a wife and a mother. She had made it clear that she can't cook more than omelette, tea, coffee and maggi and they agreed to have a cook at home.

Namrata also revealed that Sitara was an unplanned baby since during the birth of their first child Gautham, she had gone through a lot of harships. Back then, doctors had told her that there were not sure whether Gautham will be able to survive or not. She said that if Sitara was not born, their life would be incomplete.

She then also talked about having arguments with Mahesh as he pampers his kids a lot and never says no to them. On the other hand, Namrata is a strict parent and wants her kids to behave in a certain way by imposing certain restrictions and saying no to their unending demands.

Mahesh Babu, who has spoken about his wife Namrata on several occasions, has always maintained that it is Namrata that takes care of every other thing in his life, except his acting. The two have completed 17 years of marriage this year. "My wife, Namrata, keeps me grounded. At home, I am only her husband, and father to my children," Mahesh had earlier stated in one of his interviews.Mahesh Babu