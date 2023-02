In a shocking news report today, popular actor Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has passed away. He was just 39 and suffered from a heart attack, state reports. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was undergoing treatment at the Narayan Hrudayalaya hospital in Bangalore. Earlier today, it was said that Taraka Ratna's health deteriorated and that he was in critical condition. Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack at a local gathering in Chittoor, reports ETimes. His demise at such a young age has come as a huge shock for everyone in the South industry. Especially, to know that he was going to celebrate his birthday in just four days.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna grabbed headlines in Entertainment News when he was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed all of a sudden at a huge gathering in Chittoor. It was the inaugural of TDP's Yuvagalam organised by CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh. After admitting him to the hospital, PCR was performed and other preliminary tests were conducted. However, his heart had stopped functioning before he was brought to the hospital. A report in ETimes also stated that a special team from the US was brought in to treat Taraka Ratna.

South industry mourns the demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and the fans of the Nandamuri family fans have been mourning the demise of Taraka Ratna. They are offering condolences and praying for his soul. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and tweeted a condolence message, shocking everyone. Check out the other tweets here:

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం ?? pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti ? — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/RJE566ATYk — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 18, 2023

My condolences to his loving ones. May he rest in peace. ॐ शांति ?#NandamuriTarakaratna pic.twitter.com/oVXuFh513r — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) February 18, 2023

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/T72HMwaohQ — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 18, 2023

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was born on 22nd February to Nandamuri Mohana Krishna. He is the cousin of Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Nara Lokesh, the politician. His uncles are Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nandamuri Harikrishna and Chandrababu Naidu. He worked in Telugu films and made his OTT debut just last year. He is survived by his wife, Alekhya and daughter.