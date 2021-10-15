This is great news for all Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s fans. After Nenu Local, they will be seen together for Dasara. Nani took to Instagram to share a video announcing the film’s title. Even Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share the same video. She wrote, “Glad to be sharing screen space with @nameisnani once again after Nenu Local. Super excited for this project, can’t wait to start the shoot.” The actors made the announcement on the occasion of Dussehra. Have a look at the video below:

According to reports, the film is set around the coal mines of the Singareni region in Telangana. It will be directed by newcomer Srikanth, a former associate of Sukumar.

Nani will also be seen in Shyam Singha Roy, which is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is believed that the supernatural thriller film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and revolves around the theme of reincarnation. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Nani has decided to slash his remuneration to help his producers. The film had apparently suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains. It is believed that that the actor has cut down his fees so that the producer doesn't have to face more trouble. Also, given the pandemic situation, the V actor understands how much it has affected everyone personally. So, given the circumstances, Nani has reduced his remuneration.

Nani will also be seen in Ante Sundariniki, which is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Vivek Athreya, it will see Nazriya Nazim making her debut.