is shining and how. The actress who left her audience stunned as Sita in Sita Ramam is all set to make her debut in Telugu film along with Nani in Nani 30. The official teaser of the film is out and it shows the beautiful bonding of a father and daughter who narrate the story of a hero and heroine and the audiences are guessing it's about his love story along with Mrunal Thakur. And ever since this announcement is done, fans are trending Mrunal Thakur and are hailing him as the queen who is born to shine in the industry. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and more: Celebrities who opened up about having suicidal thoughts

Mrunal Thakur started her acting career as a television actress in the industry and she made some outstanding choices in Bollywood that has made the div today, Well, being an outsider she proved that only your talent survives and nothing. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and more Bollywood celebs make stylish entries at an award function [View Pics]

Finally saw #SitaRamam on @PrimeVideoIN

What a movie ?

I wonder how different perspective south directors & writers bring to the table

Not #DulquerSalman, #MrunalThakur, #RashmikaMandanna but story was the star here & so was cinematography

Regret not watching it in theatres pic.twitter.com/li1qgDOnZC — Arjit Garg (@Arjit_Garg) January 1, 2023

Are you also falling in love with #MrunalThakur's charm, talent and movies? @mrunal0801 pic.twitter.com/m04S6I16kE — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) January 2, 2023

Mrunal Thakur proved her mettle as an actor with her Bollywood debut film and since then there is no looking back for her but what her the diva overnight is her performance in Sita Ramam. Mrunal way to go! Also Read - Trending south news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda to stream on OTT; Vijay reacts to box office clash with Ajith Kumar and more