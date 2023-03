Telugu star Nani is currently promoting his upcoming film Dasara. The actor is known for films like Jersey, Makkhi, HIT, and more will be next seen in the action drama Dasara. Recently, in a new interview, the actor spoke of commercial cinema and their importance in Indian cinema. Seemingly, he indirectly took a dig at director Venkatesh Maha for his controversial remark over Yash starrer KGF. He slammed the young director for criticizing Prashant Neel’s movie. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur explores Tollywood after Sita Ramam; kickstarts next Telugu film shoot with Nani

Sometime back, director Venkatesh Maha interacted with other filmmakers during a round table conversation. Sharing his view on KGF the one and a half film olds director used poor words. He sparked controversy for his statement on a commercial film that became a massive hit at the box office. Talking about the movie Maha said that he feels absurd when the protagonist's mother wants him to get all the gold and become rich using people in KGF and barely giving them anything in exchange.

Yash and KGF fans didn't appreciate this and backlashed him. Looks like actor Nani is also upset as he said our Indian cinema stands tall only because of commercial films. He further stated that there will be no money or revenue in the industry if there are no commercial films. And if you don't have such films, anyone can dare to make good films because there is nobody going to come to the theaters. Nani added that mass, commercial films are the backbone and the pillars of Indian Cinema.

Reacting to Nani’s statement netizens are saying that his response is like a tight slap on directors like Venkatesh Maha. Dasara is directed by 's protege, Srikanth Odela, and marks his directorial debut in the industry. The film stars Nani, , , Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and more. Dasara is scheduled to release on 30 March 2023.