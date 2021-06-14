National award winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away after a bike accident; Kichcha Sudeepa and Danish Sait express grief

Popular Kannada star and National Award winning actor, Sanchari Vijay, who met with a bike accident on June 12 and got admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, has been declared brain dead today and now his family has decided to donate his organs. Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru shared a statement and revealed that he was on a life support in Neuro ICU. "Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol," reads the statement. While his fans are in state of shock, Kichcha Sudeepa and Danish Sait expressed their grief on social media. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2021: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Kichcha Sudeepa and others wish fans with THESE heartfelt messages

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP ?? — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Very unfortunate news about actor Sanchari Vijay. May his soul rest in peace. On Shanti ? — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) June 14, 2021

His brother Siddesh Kumar, informed the media about the organ donation and said, “Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him.” Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeepa starrer to be the world's 1st movie to have its title logo and sneak-peek revealed on the Burj Khalifa