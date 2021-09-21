National crush Rashmika Mandanna lists down her future goals and she is quite ambitious, we must say!

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is swiftly climbing the ladder of success. She has become a national crush and a bankable star at the box office. She has earned the love of her fan followers who swoon on every picture of her. She is pretty famous in the South film industry and now she is all set to enter into Bollywood too. She is marking her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu that also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a film titled Goodbye along with . But that is not enough. Rashmika Mandanna has bigger goals to achieve. In a recent conversation with fans, she spoke about her future goals. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to a marriage proposal will make you adore her chilled vibe

Rashmika Mandanna has won awards for her films in Telugu and Kannada, and she now hinted at wanting to win awards for Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films soon as well. She also mentioned that she would like to do a Bengali film someday. She stated that it will be fun to feature in a Bengali film.

During the conversation, she also received a marriage proposal and her reaction was quite hilarious. She said, "Hmmm....Interesting," and put an end to the conversation.

Meanwhile, she recently won the Best Actress In A Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) award for her performance in the film Dear Comrade at SIIMA awards 2021. She looked gorgeous and how in a red off-shoulder body hugging gown.

Rashmika also hit the headlines recently as she spoke about missing Kanada film industry. To Pinkvilla, she said, "Travelling between Telugu and Hindi itself takes a lot of time. And I have already done a Tamil film and now doing another Kannada film will take a lot of energy and time, which will not be enough in 365 days I guess (laughs). I'm just going to do a pan-Indian film so it can release in all languages. I mean if I work in 5 south languages and a Hindi film in a year, then I will be needing 565 days."