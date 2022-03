Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi to work together in a psychological thriller — read details

After the spy thriller Jana Gana Mana, Jayam Ravi has decided to work again with director Ahmed. It is a big film with Lady Superstar Nayanthara being the leading lady. The film, a psychological thriller will go on the floors this month itself. The director revealed his plans in detail to The Times Of India. He said that they they were planning a long schedule of Jana Gana Mana in abroad when the pandemic struck again. Their travel plans kept on getting postponed and he got free time to work on one more script. It seems he kept Jayam Ravi abreast of his ideas. And he decided to make a film in a genre he never tried before, a psycho thriller. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her friendship with Nayanthara with a cute post; they are BFF goals indeed [PIC HERE]

Ahmed said that though it is a thriller, the core is a love story. He says he feels love and emotions are his forte as a story-teller so that forms the core of his film. He told The Times Of India, "When I started writing this script, I had penned a beautiful love story as part of it and felt Nayanthara would do justice to that role. I approached her after completing the script, and she sweetly agreed. They are a hit pair and I am sure this film will do justice to their chemistry." It seems the shoot will happen in places like Chennai and Puducherry. The two have worked before in the hit movie Thani Oruvan.