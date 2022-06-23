Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's a huge Shivaji Ganesan fan, but not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now made their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. Now, Vignesh has shared some gorgeous pics from his and Nayan's honeymoon that are too lovely to miss. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra launches her homeware brand; calls herself an 'immigrant who has moved from India'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan honeymoon

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently honeymooning in Thailand post their wedding and are certainly not disappointing their fans as far as their honeymoon pics go. The onus lies completely on Vignesh since Nayan is not on social media and he has made sure to indulge Lady Superstar's legion of fans with some extremely loved-up pics from their gorgeous honeymoon, giving us simultaneous couple and vacation goals. Don't take our word for it – check them out yourself below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's combined net worth

What their official union has also done is skyrocket the combined net worth of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to a jaw-dropping ₹215 crore, with Lady Superstar's assets pegged at ₹165 crore and her filmmaker husband adding another ₹50 crore. With this, the duo have truly become one of the power couples in the country after marriage. Vignesh's prized possessions include a mansion worth ₹20 crore and a house in Poe's Garden, Chennai. On the other hand, Nayan owns two luxurious homes in Hyderabad costing ₹15 crore each and two 4 BHK flats in Chennai, besides multiple residential properties across the country. This is excluding their liquidated finances.