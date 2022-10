Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the newest parents in town. The news was made official by Vignesh Shivan on his social media handle. It looks like the couple welcomed the children via surrogacy or adoption. The exact details are not known as yet. They got married on June 9, 2022. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are back from a long break in Europe. There was buzz that they are keen to start a family soon. We congratulate the couple. In a note, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa...We are blessed with twin baby Boys...All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us....Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam." Also Read - Jawan: After Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee for his hospitality in Chennai; filmmaker reveals how the superstar benefitted 1000s of families

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Fans are indeed taken by surprise. In Tamil, Uyir means soul while Ulagam is the world. The filmmaker hints that the kids now mean the world to Nayanthara and him. The two had a long holiday in Europe a month back. While Nayanthara is away from social media, it is Vignesh Shivan who keeps fans posted. Everyone is quite pleasantly surprised at the news. Earlier this year, and Nick Jonas welcomed home a baby girl via surrogacy. The couple have not shared much details here.

Nayanthara got married to Vignesh Shivan at the Grand Sheraton Resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The news of the babies has come exactly four months after their wedding. Nayanthara will be seen in Jawan with . She has a film with in the pipeline too. Her film Godfather with Chiranjeevi is doing very well at the box office. The actress is surely on a personal and professional high.