There have been strong reports about Lady Superstar Nayanthara's wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot in June this year in Tirupati. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Yes, they are getting married. But it is too soon to reveal anything as everything is at the initial stage and discussions are underway. Once everything is decided, they might announce it officially to their fans soon." Now, Nayanthara and Vignesh are back in the news as an astrologer has predicted about the actress' married life.

According to various South news portals, astrologer Venu Swamy has predicted that Nayanthara will not be successful in married life and she will face difficulties. Well, these reports would surely be concerning for the actress' fans.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been in a relationship for the past many years. The couple is also reportedly engaged. Recently, Nayanthara was seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which has done well at the box office.

A few days ago, in an interview with Firstpost, while talking about the wedding rumours, Vignesh had said, “There are always rumours about my marriage! (Smiles) I think I have been married off some 27 times on social media. I enjoy reading all these stories. It's good to be spoken about. When it happens everyone will know about it - it won't be a rumour. We will get married happily with everyone's blessings.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with . The movie is being directed by Atlee and also stars and Sanya Malhotra. While the official announcement about the film is not yet made, the shooting of the film has already started. It will surely be interesting to watch Lady Superstar with the King Khan of Bollywood.