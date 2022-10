Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been in the news ever since the couple announced becoming surrogate parents. There have been allegations against a couple going illegal for their surrogacy, It was claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh went against all the laws to become surrogate parents and there was a probe initiated against the newly married. And the latest reports suggest that they haven't gone illegal and rather followed all the surrogacy rules that are issued by the Tamil Nadu government. As per reports, an affidavit released by the cupule claims that Vignesh and Nayanthara got married six years ago despite them getting married in a ceremony in June this year. While the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative who stays in the USA. The couple even shared the certificate of their registered marriage that happened six years ago. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Karthi's Sardar bear ZERO similarity with each other; editor of both movies clears the air

The reports further claim that the surrogate who is Nayanthara's cousin is also someone who looks after her business based in Dubai. Vignesh and Nayanthara's twin boys were also identified as far as the affidavit goes, everything was done legally by the couple As per the rules, the surrogate mother should be someone close to like a relative and she should be married and be between the age gap of 25 to 35 and should only do surrogacy once in life. The couple insists that they have not violated any laws of surrogacy and shared the required proof for the same.

Nayanthara and Vignesh announced becoming surrogate parents of twin baby boys on October 9 and their fans showered all the love on the couple and hope that after providing all the necessary documents that claim they have followed all the rules of surrogacy and not violated any of them, Vignesh and Nayanthara can take a sigh of relief and enjoy the best phase of their lives and soon share the glimpse of their babies.