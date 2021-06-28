Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to FINALLY get married on this date?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. While we have seen fans asking the duo about their marriage date, the filmmaker has finally reacted to it. During an interaction on Instagram, when a user asked Vignesh about his marriage, he replied, “I am saving money for the marriage and I will wait for the corona crisis to end.” Well, this answer of Vignesh will definitely make all fans super-excited as we might see the couple tying the knot post the pandemic crisis. Also Read - Happy birthday, Samantha Akkineni: 5 lesser-known facts of The Family Man 2 actress that you should know – view pics

In an earlier interview, the filmmaker refuted the rumours of his marriage and told Behindwoods, "We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know." Talking about Nayanthara's success and other things, he added, "They keep it precise. Ajith sir would have said, a good film doesn't require publicity. Once you start believing in your work, you stop talking. Your films will talk. It is not like we need to avoid but more of, is it necessary? She is focused on what she needs to do. She is very dedicated, very hardworking, honest to her work... Beyond that, it's about whether you want to market the same. You won't feel the need as long as you work in an honest manner."

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Netrikann. The venture is the remake of a Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles.