Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June this year. The couple went on their honeymoon to Spain and Vignesh shared some wonderful pictures of them on social media. Currently, the couple is in Dubai, and a few days ago, they celebrated the filmmaker’s birthday there with friends and family. Vignesh shared pictures and videos of the celebration on Instagram. Meanwhile, a post of the filmmaker has left his and Nayan’s fans wondering whether they are planning a baby soon. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam; Nayanthara in Godfather, Jawan and more South Indian actresses who have interesting line up of films

Vignesh on his Insta story posted a picture with a few kids and wrote, "SOME KIDS TIME...PRACTICE FOR THE FUTURE.” So, this post of the filmmaker is making everyone wonder whether Nayan is already pregnant or they are planning to be parents soon. Check out the post below… Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film a heist thriller against the backdrop of revenge? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, both Nayan and Vignesh have some interesting projects lined up. Nayanthara will be seen in movies like Godfather, Connect, Gold, Jawan, Iraivan, and Lady Superstar 75. Jawan, which also stars in the lead role, will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. The actress’ next release will be Godfather which stars in the titular role and has in the cameo. The movie is slated to release on 5th October 2022, and a few days ago, Nayanthara’s first look poster was unveiled.

Well, Vignesh Shivan’s last directorial was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which starred Nayanthara, , and . The film was a hit at the box office. He will next be directing starrer AK62. Ajith’s fans have been waiting to know details about the AK62, but not much has been revealed about the movie.