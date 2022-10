Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara who got married just a few months ago announced welcoming two sons via surrogacy just a few days ago and their fans showered all their love on the beautiful couple. However, there are strong reports of the couple going illegal in their surrogacy and the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a probe against the couple. Home Minister Ma Subramaniam has questioned the surrogacy and sought an explanation for an injury. During a press conference, he said, "The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family".

And now Vignesh Shivan has reacted to the controversy through a cryptic post. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, " Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful". Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan took out time to meet fans post Atlee's shoot; details of their five-star treatment complete with butlers will make you envious

Vignesh and Nayanthara surrogacy is illegal?

Vignesh and Nayanthara are reportedly not eligible to have surrogate baby due to their age differences. Also, there is the latest rule in India that commercial surrogacy is banned and the criteria to become a surrogate parent is that one should be at least married and should have her own child. The commercial surrogacy has been prohibited in India since January 25, 2022. But seems like the couple planned to be a surrogate parent before the prohibition as just few days they announced of becoming a surrogate parent.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022 amid friends and family in Mahabalipuram and within four months of their marriage they announced of becoming a parent of twin sons via surrogacy. Well, earlier celebrities like , , , and many more celebrities have welcomed their kids via surrogacy.