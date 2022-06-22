Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now made their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan once again avoids getting clicked by the shutterbugs, hides behind a huge umbrella; fans say, 'He should use Raj Kundra’s mask'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's combined net worth

What their official union has also done is skyrocket the combined net worth of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to a jaw-dropping ₹215 crore, with Lady Superstar's assets pegged at ₹165 crore and her filmmaker husband adding another ₹50 crore. With this, the duo have truly become one of the power couples in the country after marriage. Vignesh's prized possessions include a mansion worth ₹20 crore and a house in Poe's Garden, Chennai. On the other hand, Nayan owns two luxurious homes in Hyderabad costing ₹15 crore each and two 4 BHK flats in Chennai, besides multiple residential properties across the country. This is excluding their liquidated finances.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit her family home in Kochi

A couple of days ago, the newlyweds took their first trip together as husband and wife to Tirupati temple to complete a traditional ritual and seek divine blessings for their journey ahead. After those pics went viral, another picture of Nayanthara and her Director hubby, Vignesh Shivan, from their trip to the latter's home in Kochi, Kerala, did the rounds on the internet like nobody's business., and the newlyweds do cut an adorable frame.

Check out their picture below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding reception

A source close to BollywoodLife has apprised us that after returning from Kochi, Nayanthara will likely resume shooting for Jawan. Considering this itinerary, the couple's wedding reception is not likely to happen for another 10-12 weeks as per our source. When it does, it should happen at a prime spot in Chennai. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and more who were absent from the marriage ceremony are likely to attend.