Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan keep giving major relationship goals with their PDA. They keep treating fans with their loved-up pictures on social media. They are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. A few days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh had sparked rumours of their secret marriage after their temple visit. And now several Telugu reports have been doing the rounds that Nayanthara has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there's no official confirmation as of now. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes the 2nd highest paid actress in South after Nayanthara: Check out her current fee

Reports of their secret marriage have started doing the rounds ever since Nayanthara and Vignesh were recently spotted at the the Kaligammbal temple. In the viral pictures and videos shared by their fan pages, Nayanthara was seen with sindoor (vermillion) as she exited the temple with her boyfriend. She even smiled at the photographers. Soon fans started wishing them a happy married life. In one of the videos, Vignesh was seen sheilding Nayantha with his hands around her as they made their way through a sea of fans who were rushing for selfies. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Nargis' Mother India, Charlize Theron's Bombshell and other movies with strong female protagonists to binge-watch

Last year, Nayanthara had confirmed her engagement with her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on a talk show. When the host asked Nayanthara about her golden ring in her ring finger, she openly confessed that it's her engagement ring. She couldn't stop blushing as she talked about Vignesh on the show. Also Read - Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi to work together in a psychological thriller — read details

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It also features actors and in the lead. The film's teaser was released last month, which was outrageously funny, having Vijay Sethupathi delivering romantic statements to both Samantha and Nayanthara at the same time.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'RAMBO' in the film. The name is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'. While Samantha plays a character called Khatija, Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will release on April 28 this year.