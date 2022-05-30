Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have finally decided to tie the knot after dating for 6 years. The couple will get married in a grand ceremony on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Just a few days before their big day, a digital wedding invitation has surfaced online and it has a special connection with and 's hush-hush marriage ceremony. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor, Sussanne Khan-Saba Azad and more: List of Bollywood stars who are friends with their partner's exes

According to the leaked wedding invitation, Nayanthara and Vignesh have hired the same wedding planner, Shaadi Squad, which has earlier organised Vicky-Katrina's big day. "Save the Date for the wedding of Nayan & Wikki. 0th June 2022, Mahabs," read the invitation with Naan Pizhai song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal playing in the background. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal; Actors who HIKED their fees after finding success

And here it is ????

Nayan Weds Wikki....

The wedding we all awaited for...

Save the date 9th June 2022#wikkinayan #Nayanthara #Ladysuperstar pic.twitter.com/19SrsdekOo — Nayan_my_world¹⁷ʸᵉᵃʳˢᴼᶠᴺᵃʸᵃⁿᶦˢᵐ (@NayantharaFanC1) May 27, 2022

In March, reports of their secret marriage have started doing the rounds ever since Nayanthara and Vignesh were recently spotted at the the Kaligammbal temple. In the viral pictures and videos shared by their fan pages, Nayanthara was seen with sindoor (vermillion) as she exited the temple with her boyfriend. She even smiled at the photographers. Soon fans started wishing them a happy married life. In one of the videos, Vignesh was seen sheilding Nayantha with his hands around her as they made their way through a sea of fans who were rushing for selfies. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Fans of the singer find similarities between his song The Last Ride and tragic death [Read Tweets]

There were also reports that Nayanthara has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there's no official confirmation as of now. Last year, Nayanthara had confirmed her engagement with her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on a talk show. When the host asked Nayanthara about her golden ring in her ring finger, she openly confessed that it's her engagement ring. She couldn't stop blushing as she talked about Vignesh on the show.