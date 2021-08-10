Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood film industry. They keep giving major relationship goals with their PDA and treat fans with their loved-up pictures on social media. While reports about their impending marriage have been floating for a while in the industry, Nayanthara has finally confirmed her engagement with her long-time boyfriend on a talk show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Nayanthara, Kuruthi trailer is darkly riveting, Adhyayan Summan's Entrapped looks engaging and more

In the latest promo shared by Vijay TV, the host can be seen asking Nayanthara about the golden ring she was wearing in her ring finger. The actress didn't hesitate a bit and openly confessed that it's her engagement ring. She couldn't stop blushing as she talked about Vignesh on the show.

In his earlier Instagram post, Nayanthara was seen resting her hand on his chest wherein she had flaunted her engagement ring. The couple met on the sets of , which Vignesh was directing. The two bonded wonderfully on the sets and began dating after a few months.

Earlier, when an Instagram user asked Vignesh about his marriage during his interaction, he replied, “I am saving money for the marriage and I will wait for the corona crisis to end.” His answer had left their fans excited as they are now anticipating to see the couple tying the knot post the pandemic.

However, in an earlier interview, Vignesh had refuted the rumours of his marriage with Nayanthara. "We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know," he had told Behindwoods.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh have invested in native beverage brand, Chai Waale. Their investment is worth Rs 5 crore.