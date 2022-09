Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the most loved and celebrated couple in the south industry. Ever since their wedding, the couple has been sharing their pictures on their social media accounts that leave their fans falling in love with them all over again. And right now Vignesh took to his Instagram and shared the 37th birthday celebration he hosted y his beloved wife Nayanthara. The filmmaker got a romantic surprise from his wifey on his birthday celebration and wrote, "A birthday filled wit pure love from a loving family. Awesome surprise by my wife ☺️ my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life !". Also Read - Before Anjali Arora and Akshara Singh, MMS scandals of THESE Bollywood and South Indian actresses shocked the nation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The birthday celebration also included Vignesh Sivan's family, in the same post the filmmaker even shared a picture of his mother and sister and seems like Nayanthara invited them all over to Dubai for his birthday celebration and that was the best surprise he got form his beloved wifey. Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 12 to September 18: Here's what's in store for Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara and you as per astrological predictions

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony among their loved ones and it was attended by a few celebrities namely , and more. Nayanthara and Vignesh were in a relationship for six years before they got hitched and today they have become an inseparable couple. Vignesh met Nayanthara for the first time at a ta private five-star hotel to discuss a script n 2015 and they got married in the same hotel where they had met for the first time. On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Jawaan along with Shah Rukh Khan helmed by filmmaker Atlee. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun does look test for Pushpa 2, Nayanthara’s first look poster from GodFather unveiled and more