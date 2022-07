Bollywood superhit formula is remaking south films and one more south film remake is making its way and that is Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry. The film is reportedly an official remake of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila. The trailer of Good Luck has been winning lots of hearts and even the netizens are super impressed with Jahnvi's performance and are surprised that she has improved so much from her first film Dhadak. While Nayanthara's fans are wondering if she will manage to live up to their expectation as she steps in her shoes. The actress has got the green signal from Nayanthara as she is all praises for Janhvi and Good Luck Jerry. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna excited for her Bollywod debut Goodbye, Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You gets a disastrous response and more

Nayanthara loved Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry trailer

Recently Nayanthara reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck and is all hearts for the actress. She said, " Kokila is so close to my heart, and watching the Good Luck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn't have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi! " We are sure Janhvi would be extremely happy to get all the love from the OG queen.

Janhvi Kapoor is right now busy promoting her film and she is leaving no stone unturned to bring the audience to watch her next film. While the actress made a lot of noise with her presence in Koffee With Karan 7 with will be seen in Bawaal with and is also gearing up for a sports biopic.