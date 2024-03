Nayanthara delivered one of the biggest blockbusters last year, Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was also seen in Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food the same year. Nayanthara has a couple of films in her kitty. She also grabbed headlines for her personal life. Speculations rose after reports of Nayanthara allegedly unfollowing Vignesh Shivan surfaced. It led to people thinking all was not well between the two. But she quickly put the rumours to rest. The family of four is more than happy and Nayanthara has shared a new story which is proof, enough.

Nayanthara jets off on a vacation with her boys

Nayanthara joined Instagram last year and since has been sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media with her fans. And is at it again. The actress shared a picture with Vignesh Shivan and her boys, Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. Vignesh is cuddling one of the boys while Nayanthara is holding another one in the picture. The two boys' face isn't seen but we do see the parents with broad smiles. It reflects the happiness of going on a vacation. Nayanthara writes, "Travelling with my boys after sooooo long." Have a look at Nayanthara's Instagram story here: Also Read - Nayanthara unfollows husband Vignesh Shivan on social media? Netizens hope 'nothing serious' over cryptic post

There you go, that's what a happy family looks like. Nayanthara's smile will tug at your heart. It truly seems that she had been waiting for a long time to go on a vacation. Also, the two people in the back photobombing will leave you ROFL.

Speculations and controversies made way in Nayanthara in the last couple of months. Just after Jawan's release, rumours alleging Nayanthara not being happy with her role went viral. It was claimed by sources that Nayanthara felt sidelined in the movie. The rumours were soon put to rest by the lady superstar. She then made headlines for a controversial scene in her Tamil movie Annapoorani. The movie was removed from Netflix.

And now, the rumours of trouble in her paradise. The actress has been shutting down all the rumours and conjectures in her own boss lady way, without directly giving attention to them.