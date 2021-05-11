Nayanthara - Kunchacko Boban's Nizhal set for an OTT release

While the months of January-February 2021 saw a revival of crowds at the theatres, the second wave is again playing havoc. The release of several Malayalam films have been cancelled. But the films made their way to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. We saw Mammootty's The Priest and One on OTT. Versatile actor Kunchacko Boban's Nayattu was released on Netflix while the thriller Operation Java came on the Zee5 platform. This has provided respite to movie buffs. Also Read - Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shares first picture of his newborn son and it is adorable – view pic

Nayanthara-Kunchacko Boban's latest movie, Nizhal is going to come on Simply South on May 11. The film was supposed to come on April 9, 2021 and got pretty decent reviews. Nizhal has Kunchacko Boban in the role of a judicial magistrate while Nayanthara plays the role of a mother. The other actors in the movie are Saiju Kurup, Divyaprabha and Rony David.

Nizhal is directed and edited by Appu N Bhattathiri. The film is written by S Sanjeev. The movie is produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. The film's cinematography is by Deepak D Menon and music by Sooraj S Kurup.

The News Minute in its review about Nizhal wrote, "The film never sways into boring territory, keeping to the single pursuit of the origin of Nitin’s stories. But of course, the film comes from Appu N Bhattathiri, a proven editor of films, who is making his directorial debut with Nizhal. Appu also edited the film with Arunlal S Pillai. He has pulled in his father, renowned calligrapher Bhattathiri, to do the title fonts. So, unlike the usual credits at the beginning of a movie, which you pay half or no attention to at all, this one keeps you interested with the slanting writing of names on notebook pages."