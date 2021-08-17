After staying mum on her relationship with Vignesh Shivan for years, Nayanthara has finally opened up and confirmed that she is engaged. This happened during the promotions of Netrikann. She told a Tamil channel that Vignesh Shivan and she are now engaged. It seems only family members and close friends were present for the engagement. The actress said that she kept it low-key as they are private people. However, she said that she would inform fans about her wedding when it takes place. Since years, fans had been wanting updates on the much-in-love couple. Also Read - Netrikann movie review: Nayanthara is first rate as a blind woman in this gripping thriller that loses a bit of steam in its final act

In the chat, Nayanthara revealed that she had become a more passionate actress after meeting Vignesh Shivan. It seems he always motivates her, and encourages her to be more ambitious in life. She said he makes her feel good at what she does. She said, "He makes me feel loved." Nayanthara said that there was never a situation where she needed his permission to do something. but she makes it a point to share everything with Vignesh. The superstar actress is impressed by how Vignesh takes care of his mom and family.

Nayanthara said, "The way he takes care of his mother, sister, and family, speaks for itself. That surprises me every day. It's been 6 years, and I see this every day." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met one another in 2015 when he was working on his second movie, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara were the stars of the film. It was a critical and commercial hit. Their friendship slowly blossomed into love. Vignesh Shivan who is active on Instagram does share wonderful moments from the couple's life.

Netrikann has got good reviews from one and all. The Hindi remake of the South Korean movie Blind stars Sonam Kapoor. It has finished its filming.