Nayanthara and her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year after being in a relationship for seven years. On October 9, the Tamil cinema's celebrity couple became parents to two twin baby boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy. Speaking about her marriage to Vignesh and embracing motherhood, Nayanthara questioned the post-marriage restrictions that are imposed on women.

The actress said how it is wrong point of debate that women can't work after marriage. On the other hand, men go to work the next day after weddings. She said that marriage is not an interval point and it makes you fulfilled and settled in life and when you feel that, you want to achieve more. She said that all the women she has met so far, had the same mindset.

Speaking about if anything has changed for her after marriage with Vignesh, Nayanthara told TV host Dhivyadarshini, "Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can't you celebrate it?"

Talking about her husband, the actress said that Vignesh is the definition of love for her ever since they got to know each other and fell in love. She feels like she doesn't have to worry about anything anymore. If any bad situation arises or facing criticism, Nayanthara says that if Vignesh is with her, it will be all fine. And to know that ‘whatever happens he will take care’ is a big thing.' Nayanthara said that Vignesh keeps treating her with both expensive and thoughtful gifts and she always wears the things that he gifts her.