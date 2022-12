Nayanthara is doing interviews with various channels for her film, Connect. This is her first set of interviews post her marriage with Vignesh Shivan. The couple have also welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Nayanthara questioned the patriarchy saying that why was it that married women were so criticized when they decided to resume work after marriage. But what is going viral are her statements on Prabhas and Jr NTR. As we know, these two South stars are big names now pan-India. Nayanthara has described them as brats. She has worked with both of them. In 2010, she did Adhurs with Jr NTR and Yogi with Prabhas in 2007. Also Read - Nayanthara questions post-marriage restrictions for women; says, 'Men go to work the next day after weddings'

The actress told anchor Suma that Jr NTR is a brat. It seems when they were working together and she was doing her makeup, he told her that no one would look at her. Nayanthara burst out laughing when she said this. It is evident that he said it like a joke. She also said that Jr NTR is a one take artiste. She said whenever he dances he just transforms herself. Nayanthara said she never saw him rehearse ever. The actress gushed about him as a performer.

Prabhas and Nayanthara worked together in Yogi. She has said that he is like a bouncy kid. She said that Darling Prabhas is someone who is excited like a child on the sets. She wondered if he behaved like an adult on set now. Nayanthara also said that she is happy seeing how big Prabhas has become on the national and international level. She said, "I found him to be a total brat."

Nayanthara has Jawan lined up next year with Shah Rukh Khan. It is directed by Atlee. Her wedding was one of the highlights of 2022.