A couple of weeks ago, Nayanthara confirmed her engagement with filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan. And now reports state that they are planning a wedding soon. Now with the wedding and the post-wedding rituals, Nayanthara and Vignesh are bound to be busy. And currently, the lady superstar is busy fulfilling her professional commitments. She is shooting for Atlee's film with in Pune. Now, there are speculations going around whether Nayanthara would quit films after acting. A lot of people (who really?) wondered will she stop taking new assignments after her wedding. A report in Telugucinema.com has debunked the theory stating that the actress won't quit films.

The report stated that Nayanthara has refused the reports herself. Talking about her engagement with Vignesh Shivan the Netrikann actress had said that she loved how he cares for his family and how he makes her feel loved. The actress said that having been in a relationship with him for six years, his determination and love hasn't changed. It is being said that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in December or early 2022.

Talking about her professional commitments, Nayanthara has Annaatthe alongside , Meena, Khushbu, , to name a few. She has a romance drama film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with and Samantha Akkineni.

Talking about the Atlee film, as per a report in Desi Martini, the actress wasn't keen on signing the film. It was reported that the actress wasn't happy with the way her character was written initially. And hence it is being said that Atlee had to rewrite her character. It is being said that Nayanthara has signed a film with megastar called Godfather. It is being said that the actress has also signed a Malayalam film with .