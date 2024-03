Nayanthara is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. The Jawan actress tied the knot filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022. The couple is blessed with twins through surrogacy. Well, she recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her performance in Jawan. However, today she is in the news not because of her film or an award. Nayanthara is ruling headlines because of her social media activity. On Reddit a post has gone viral suggesting that Nayanthara has unfollowed husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. Also Read - Jailer 2: Rajinikanth fans can rejoice as co-star drops big update on Nelson Dilipkumar movie

A picture shows that there is no Vignesh Shivan when searched in Nayanthara's following list. Further, there is a mention of a cryptic post too. The cryptic post that Nayanthara allegedly posted reads, "She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes." While fans noticed that Nayanthara is not following but Vignesh Shivan is still following his wifey. Netizens have drastic reaction to this and are hoping that their relationship hasn't reached a rough patch. A comment on the post read, "He is still following her but just saw that she does not. Hope nothing serious.. they just got married." Another comment on the post read, "Astrologer Venu Swamy had predicted their divorce. Hope its an insta glitch." Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 10 best dressed celebs

On Valentine's Day, i.e., February 14, Nayanthara had made a lovey dovey post for her husband dearest. Sharing a candid picture, she wrote, "I love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, But I hope to show you everyday. Happy Valentine’s Day my Forever. 10 years of pure love n blessings." Well, fans are now awaiting Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's response to this viral post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The movie was controversial and it was taken down from the OTT platform. The actress hasn't announced her next project yet.