Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan face flak for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam; Temple authorities clarify

Newly married couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the restricted area of the temple premises. While Vignesh was walking barefoot, Nayanthara wore sandals on the streets in the presence of Srivari, which hurt public sentiments.