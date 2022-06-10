Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are now husband and wife after they tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry. The newly married couple offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday, a day after their wedding. However, the duo received massive flak for wearing footwear at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Also Read - Nayanthara's luxe bungalow to Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor's diamond band to Alia Bhatt: Most expensive gifts couple's gave each other on wedding day

The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the restricted area of the temple premises. While Vignesh was walking barefoot, Nayanthara wore sandals on the streets in the presence of Srivari, which hurt public sentiments. The couple were accompanied by a slew of photographers who were also roaming with footwear. Also Read - Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and more: Childhood pictures of South Indian actresses will add cuteness to your boring day

After a massive uproar, the temple authorities have now issued clarification that the said spot, which is located outside the Venkateshwara temple, it is permissable for devotees to wear footwear there, according to a report in Indiaglitz. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: From a Rs 20 crore bungalow to expensive gold jewellery, here's what bride and groom gifted each other

The couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji. While Vignesh wore a traditional veshti and white shirt, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow saree.

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan married the love of his life Nayanthara. The director tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress' neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly wed couple.

As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, "From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife." The director was referring to the different names he used to address Nayanthara from the time they got to know each other till the time of the wedding.