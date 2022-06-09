Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan first wedding picture OUT: The latest celeb husband and wife look like a match made in heaven

Just look at them! This is how made each other look. South actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan look every bit gorgeous as husband and wife and we just cannot get enough of them. The couple got married in n intimate ceremony at a 5-star hotel in Mahabalipuram and a typical south Iain wedding. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures out and they are straight out of a fairy tale – Deets inside

Nayanthara makes one gorgeous bride, her subtle and simple look is making her look even more beautiful, while Vignesh Shivan looked the per cent, south Indian groom. The couple looked medley and deeply in love with each other. Take a look at their gorgeous wedding pictures. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan WEDDING PICS OUT: The star couple is a sight to behold as they exchange their vows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara? (@nayantharaaa)

was the significant gut at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding Also Read - BTS of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s film with Luv Ranjan gets leaked and it will remind you of Tamasha [Watch]

South actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married today among friends and family members very few guests graced the wedding and one of them was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is also working with Nayanthara in Atlee and Jawan. Reportedly Thalaiva Rajnikanth too was present to give their blessings to the newlywed.

The couple who are finally married now earlier wanted to get married in Tirupati, however, they wanted their family and friends to be a part of this ceremony and so they changed the plan, " Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can't take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram".

Talking about their wedding, the venue to menu everything was just PERFECT and the guests were extremely happy with all the hospitality. While the couple also decided to feed more than 20000 thousand kids and even celebrate by giving a treat to the members of the old age homes. Well, their wedding is undoubtedly beautiful as they both are beautiful souls. Congratulations Vignesh and Nayanthara on the new journey.