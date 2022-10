Popular South star Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June this year and their lavish wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, AR Rahman, Suriya, and many more. Later, Nayanthara announced that they have become parents to twin boys - Uyir and Ulagham via surrogacy in October. This announcement left everyone shocked and also raised several questions about the legality of the same as commercial surrogacy was banned in India since January. Later, an investigation was set up by the Tamil Nadu government which stated that both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have not broken any surrogacy laws in the country. The Tamil Nadu government had formed a three-member panel which was appointed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to investigate the case and the process of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's happy times, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan pose with twins and more: Glimpses into South stars' Diwali 2022 celebrations

On Wednesday, the panel submitted their findings and blamed the hospital for creating confusion. The report in The News Minute, further revealed that the couple's family doctor had provided a letter of recommendation in 2020 after which the needed treatment was provided. The private hospital had maintained Nayanthara's records and the panel came down heavily on it as it said that the recordkeeping was improper. The department had issued a notice to the hospital over the same matter.

On the work front, Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.