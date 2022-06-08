Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Director reveals when the couple will share their marriage pictures

Director Vignesh Shivan is all set to get married to his ladylove and South superstar Nayanthara on June 9. The director recently confirmed their wedding which will take place at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram. He then revealed that they will share their marriage pictures in the afternoon after the completion of their wedding vows. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures out and they are straight out of a fairy tale – Deets inside

The couple had originally planned to get married at Tirupati. But they had to change the venue because of logistic issues. The director thanked mediapersons for their support and encouragement in different stages of his career as a director, producer and lyric writer. He then disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

"Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together," Vignesh told the media ahead of his wedding with Nayanthara.

Arrangements for the wedding are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out. "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing code. A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning," sources told IANS.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating for 7 years. The couple met on the sets of 2015 movie and fell in love.