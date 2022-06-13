Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now made their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. Now a new pic of Nayanthara and her hubby from their trip to her family home in Kochi is going viral. Also Read - Ante Sundaraniki star Nani OPENS Up about Bollywood vs South films debate; says, ‘This divide is stupid’

A couple of days ago, the newlyweds took first trip together as husband and wife to Tirupati temple to complete a traditional ritual and seek divine blessings for their journey ahead. After those pics went viral, a new pic of Nayanthara and her Director hubby, Vignesh Shivan, from their trip to the latter's home in Kochi, Kerala, is doing the rounds on the internet like nobody's business.