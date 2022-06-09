Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now ready to make their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at the Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. One of guests of honour at the Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding was Rajinikanth, and he was treated as such. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures out and they are straight out of a fairy tale – Deets inside

Rajinikanth gets prime treatment at Nayanthara Wikki wedding

Rajinikanth, who has acted with Nayanthara in several movies and shared a great bond with his fellow superstar, was one of guests of honour at her wedding with director Vignesh Shivan, and got prime treatment just as he deserves. Nayanthara ensured that he it was Annaatthe costar who handed over the magalsutra to her and Vignesh Shivan during the ritual and that Thalaivar specially blessed the couple while doing so. In fact, it seems that Rajini was one of the first guests to arrive at the ceremony along with the family members.

Vignesh Shivan's heartfelt not for ladylove Nayanthara

Earlier in the day, Vighnesh Shivan penned a heartfelt note for Nayanthara merely hours before they tied the knot, writing: "Thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life, every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, every day at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful. I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life. My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness. Looking forward to starting a new chapter officially." Check out his post below:

All the best to the lovely couple.