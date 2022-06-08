Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding has become the talk of the town. The Lady Superstar is all set to tie the knot with the man of her dreams on 9th June 2022 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. Earlier, the couple was supposed to get married at Tirupati temple, but they decided to change the venue. Recently, Vignesh at a press conference revealed all the details about the wedding. It is expected that many big names from the South film industry will be attending the wedding. But, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with Nayan and Vignesh in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, won’t be attending the wedding. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to get 2 sequels and more

Well, before you think that all is not well between and Nayanthara, let us tell you that the former won't be at the wedding because of her work commitments. A source told Pinkvilla, "Samantha was super excited for Nayanthara's wedding as they got super close during Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot but she is literally living a suitcase life due to a chock-a-block schedule. She won't be attending the wedding as she is shooting for the second schedule of Kushi."

Reportedly, Samantha was also invited to 's 50th birthday bash, but the actress couldn't attend it due to her work commitments. Meanwhile, Samantha recently shot for Koffee With Karan season 7.

Samantha is one of the biggest names down South, and it is expected that she will soon be making her Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with starrer Jawan which is directed by Atlee. The was officially announced a few days ago, and t is slated to release in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vignesh are enjoying the success of their romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, which also stars , collected Rs. 52 crore at the box office worldwide.