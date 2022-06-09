Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a beige bandhgala for WikkiNayan's big day

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is happening in Mahabalipuram. 's manager Pooja Dadlani has shared his picture from the venue. He is looking very dapper in a beige bandhgala with a white shirt and pants. As per News18, he had arrived in Chennai in the morning for the marriage of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. They are working together in Atlee's Jawan that comes out in June 2023. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Few hours before the marriage to-be-groom dedicates a romantic post to the love of his life – watch video

Seeing the picture, Poorna Patel, Apoorva Mehta and Richa Chaddha sent their love to him. It was said that Shah Rukh Khan along with son AbRam Khan has been diagnosed with coronavirus. However, his presence proves that maybe he has completed the quarantine or the report is not true.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for more than five years now. The marriage happened at the Grand Sheraton in Mahabalipuram. The couple might host a reception later. Vignesh Shivan wrote on his Instagram, "Thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It's all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara!" If this does not leave you misty-eyed we wonder what will.

The other top stars expected at the wedding are , , , and others. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have done few films together the latest one being with and Vijay Sethupathi.