Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9th June 2022. The wedding took place at a resort in Mahabalipuram, and reportedly, many big names from the Indian film industry attended the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, who will be launching Nayanthara in Bollywood with his movie Jawan, also attended his co-star's marriage. SRK's pictures from the wedding had gone viral. Now, one more picture of the superstar has made it to social media. Actor-director SJ Suryah took to Twitter to share a picture with SRK.

He tweeted, "Happy happy @iamsrk sirrrr memorably moment of my life since DARR , BAZZIGAR Ur die hard fan sir." Well, fans of both the actors are very happy to see this picture, and they are demanding that both the actors should star in a movie together.

A netizen tweeted, "You both in a film in negative roles.. please @ god make this happen." One more fan wrote, "Sir such a picture Two of my favourite actors in one frame .. Awesome Can't wait to see their act."

you both in a film in negative roles.. please @ god make this happen ?? — αdil (@ixadilx) June 11, 2022

Sir such a picture

Two of my favourite actors in one frame ..

Awesome

Can't wait to see their act — Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) June 11, 2022

Wow what a surprise pic.. Both favorite actors in one frame.. Lovely darr movie bazigar are also waiching in many times...inspired your life story forever.... ??? — SUBHA LUCKSHMI13 (@luckshmi13) June 11, 2022

@iam_SJSuryah looking forward for a movie where SRK as hero and SJ Surya sir as villian ???? screen ???? — Seba Franklin (@SebaFranklin5) June 11, 2022

Well, we wonder when we will get to see them together on the big screen. Meanwhile, Suryah has been busy garnering praises for his performance in the Tamil film Don. The movie was a super hit at the box office and recently it started streaming on Netflix.

Talking about ’s movies, the superstar’s fans are in for a treat as in 2023 they will get to watch him in three films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. This year he will be seen in movies like and Rocketry. He has cameos in both films.