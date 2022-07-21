Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary CONFIRMED to release on THIS major OTT platform

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara had a beautiful wedding on June 9, 2022. Surrounded by friends and family, the couple exchanged wedding vows and the pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Though they kept it a very private affair, fans were over the moon when the couple shared the official pictures from their wedding ceremony. Nayanthara looked flawless in a red saree while Vignesh Shivan looked handsome in a silk veshti and kurta. Now, here's the big news. Their wedding documentary will be released on an OTT platform for everyone to see. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's fitness trainer reveals how an injury did not deter the superstar's zeal to achieve that beefy body for Siddharth Anand's film

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary to be out soon

As per reports, Netflix has confirmed the release of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary. Tanya Bami, the Series Head of Netflix has confirmed the news and stated that a team of fine creators are working the documentary to put forth the fairytale love saga and wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh. She was quoted saying, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.” So, now that is pretty much confirmed! Also Read - Brahmastra: As Ayan Mukerji refutes reports of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo; Karan Johar's old viral video reveals the truth

Earlier, rumours had it that the OTT giant has backed out from the deal and slapped a Rs 25 crore notice to Vignesh Shivan. This was because he shared a few unseen pictures from the wedding on social media. The pictures had and too! Check out the inside pics from their wedding here. Also Read - BTS, Prabhas, Rajinikanth and more celebs who made headlines due to suicidal and obsessive fans

Post wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh had flown off to Thailand for their honeymoon and shared mushy pictures on Instagram.