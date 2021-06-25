Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to romance THIS 'lady superstar' in Atlee's next?

The Badshah of Bollywood, completed 29 years in Bollywood and while we are waiting for his blockbuster comeback on the silver screen with Pathan, we have come across a crucial update on his film with Kollywood director Atlee, which will make all his fans super happy. As we all know SRK and Bigil helmer are joining hands for an out-and-out commercial actioner and now the latest reports suggests that the makers and director Atlee have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film. Also Read - From Pathan to Rajkumar Hirani's next: Shah Rukh Khan is set to mesmerise us with this big-ticket ventures

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

Well, the actress and director share a close bond as they have worked together in films like Raja Rani and Bigil. We wish that Nayanthara gives a nod for this project and our fans dream of watching the combo of Lady Superstar and SRK together on the silver screen come true.

Talking about SRK's Pathan, it also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be next seen in Netrikann, which is produced by Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures. The venture is the remake of a Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film will be released on an OTT platform.