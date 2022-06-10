Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer and mass director Gopichand Malineni seem to be on a mission to offer the massiest entertainer tentatively titled NBK107 which is being produced by one of the leading production housees in the Telugu film industry, Mythri Movie Makers. The makers have launched a birthday special First Hunt video, today, 10th June, for Nandamuri Balakrishna fans, offering double treat on the special occasion. The film’s teaser is trending on YouTube with 6 million real time views and counting. Director Gopichand Malineni ,who designed the character in a powerful manner, has taken special care for the NBK107 First Hun teaser video as well. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhopar and Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani to make comeback? A look at stars who QUIT popular TV shows mid-way and returned soon

Watch the NBK107 First Hun teaser below:

Sharing the teaser on his official Twitter handle, Director Gopichand Malineni wrote: “It's an honour to be working with the Legend Himself Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in MASS LOADED #NBK107 This is just the beginning &I promise you all THE HUNT WILL BE WILD #NBK107HuntBegins @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial .” No sooner than he had shared the clip than Nandamuri Balakrishna fans went berserk. Check out both his tweet and their reactions below: Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said that Alia Bhatt has 'opportunities literally on her lap', referred to Karan Johar

Jai balayya — Bala (@balatdp) June 10, 2022

KCPD Mamaaaa....???? — SEKHARCHANDRA (@NaiduchandraS) June 10, 2022

jai balayya.. happy Birthday to you balayya — chitti (@CHITTINTR9999) June 10, 2022

Bomma Blockbuster ????? — shanmukh (@JadalaShanmukh) June 10, 2022

Look super జై బాలయ్య ? — RAMU YANDAMURI (@RAMUYANDAMURI6) June 10, 2022

You made our Nandamuri fans day with terrific teaser and stills aithe next level ????????? thank you ? — AKKINENI SIVARAJA ? (@AKKINENI_9999) June 10, 2022

is the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK107, which also features Duniya Vijay and in important roles. S Thaman has composed the music. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts to fans being upset about him quitting Kundali Bhagya: 'They have the right to be upset, but I hope...' [Exclusive]