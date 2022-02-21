After the super success of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni’s directorial which is tentatively titled NBK107. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role, and today the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film. Well, it’s a great poster and we get to see Balakrishna is a massy avatar. However, after a look at the poster, netizens are wondering whether the film is a remake of the Kannada movie Mufti as Balakrishna’s look is quite similar to Shiva Rajkumar’s look in the movie. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s never-before-seen action avatar in NBK107, Bheemla Nayak trailer release date out and more
Gopichand Malineni took to Twitter to share the first look of his directorial. He tweeted, “It's an honour to be working with the Legend Himself Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in MASS LOADED #NBK107 This is just the beginning &I promise you all THE HUNT WILL BE WILD #NBK107HuntBegins.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances to Vijay's Arabic Kuthu; Bheemla Nayak digital rights sold for whopping price and more
A netizen replied to the tweet and wrote, “Mufti ki remake ka anna edi.” Another one commented, “Is this Kannada movie Mufti remake? If yes as a #NBK fan I lost interest to watch this movie. I expecting new story from you. pls reply to my tweet.” One more netizen tweeted, “Mufti movie remake aa anna???” Check out the tweets below…
Well, a few days ago, there were reports that the film is a remake of Mufti. However, the makers have not yet officially made an announcement about it.
Recently, BollywoodLife had Exclusively told you all that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be presented in a never-before-seen action avatar in NBK107. The movie also stars Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Duniya Vijay, who is a big name in the Kannada film industry, will be making his Telugu debut with the film.
