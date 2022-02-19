NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna to be presented in a never-before-seen action avatar in his next with Shruti Haasan [EXCLUSIVE]

NBK107, starring Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, is based on real incidents, set against a fictitious backdrop. Kannada cinema star Duniya Vijay will be seen in his Tollywood debut as the prime antagonist.