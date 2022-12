It looks like Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's heroine woes are never-ending. The makers of #NBK108 are struggling to find a heroine for the movie. The film which is going to be directed by Anil Ravipudi is going to be a mass entertainer. It seems even Boyapati Srinu had to struggle to find a leading lady for Akhanda. Even Gopichand Malineni had to look for a long time to find a heroine for Veera Simha Reddy. Akhanda was a huge success at the box office. The film NBK 108 is expected to get on floors from this month. As of now, Nandamuri Balakrishna is in Turkey shooting for Veera Simha Reddy. Also Read - It's Awkward! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and more celebs' latest pics that will make you laugh out loud

It seems the makers had approached Sonakshi Sinha for the film. It seems the actress quoted a fee of Rs six crores, which was beyond the budget of the makers. This has been reported by Telugu 360. In the recent past, Sonakshi Sinha has not had a great run at the box office. The other South heroines are also booked. It seems Anil Ravipudi is really struggling to find an actress for mass superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya. The movie will be released all over the globe after the summer of 2023. The music composer is Thaman and it is produced by Shine Screens.

In September, clips of Nandamuri Balakrishna from Turkey were leaked on social media. He could be seen joking with an Indian couple. Veera Simha Reddy comes on the occasion of Sankranthi. It will be competing with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Nandamuri Balakrishna after a lean patch bounced back with Akhanda.