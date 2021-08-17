Tamil film Netrikaan starring Nayanthara received a great response from the audience. The film that was the remake of the South Korean film Blind was lauded by the audience mainly for Nayanthara's acting prowess. Now, reports have it that the film may see a Telugu version of it soon. If reports are to go by, filmmaker Adivi Sesh is keen on making its Telugu version with in the lead. Also Read - 4 times Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn proved he is the 'King of south remakes' with earth-shattering box office numbers

While there is no announcement or confirmation as yet from any of the parties, it is being stated that Adivi Sesh is pretty keen on taking this project forward. Anushka Shetty is one of the biggest names down South and she sure appears to be a perfect choice to step into the shoes of Nayanthara from Netrikaan.

Not just in Telugu, the film will reportedly have its Hindi version too. is the one to be the lead in the Hindi version which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by . The actress had traveled to Scotland to shoot for his film. It is being reported that the film will release on OTT marking Sonam's digital debut. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Sujoy had thought of waiting it out for a theatrical release. He is in fact very happy with how the film has turned out. But given the third wave scare, and another shut down of theatres, he is being advised to not hold onto the movie anymore. He is now talking to three digital streaming companies and he will select the best deal."

Watch this space for more updates.