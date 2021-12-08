It was in October that actress Shriya Saran revealed that she has embraced motherhood. She surprised all her fans as she announced it on social media that she is a mother of a baby daughter who is 9 months old. She shared sweet pictures on social media along with husband Andrei Koscheev and revealed that they became parents amidst the lockdown in 2020. Now, the actress is back to work and has started with her promotions of the film Gamanam. As she has started media conversation, she spoke about post pregnancy weight loss and how she got back in shape. Also Read - RRR trailer: Ahead of the release, here's what you can expect from Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt-starrer

In her recent interview, Shriya Saran stated that she followed two methods to get back in shape. She said that she did Kathak and yoga regularly which helped her shed all the extra kilos. She was quoted saying, "It is common for women to gain a lot of weight after they have given birth. To shed that postpartum weight, I took up the Kathak dance. I also practiced yoga. I have been following yoga for many years. Dance is my passion. I got back in shape in no time as I followed these two methods," as reported by greatandhra.com. Well, yoga has been a favourite form of workout for many actresses.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will also be seen in SS Rajamoul's magnum-opus RRR apart from Gamanam. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in this film. We got a glimpse of her in the teaser and now tomorrow, the trailer of the same will be dropped online.