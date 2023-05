All eyes are on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Shah Rukh Khan has given his voice over for the introduction video of the latest representation of India's vibrant democracy. Akshay Kumar has also hailed it as a landmark move. The new Parliament building has been built on a budget of above Rs 800 crores. We know that a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court of the nation by all the opposition parties urging that President Draupadi Murmu should be inaugurating the New Parliament building, and not the PM. The logic is that it is the President who can summon the Parliament or dissolve the Lok Sabha. Also Read - RIP Sarath Babu: Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar condole the demise of the Annamalai star

Yesterday, saints and seers arrived to bless the building. It is an ode to India's rich heritage and belief in spirituality. As of now, the Sengol has been installed in the new Parliament Building. Kamal Haasan who is founder of Kamal Needhi Maiam has written a note urging the PM Narendra Modi to invite Draupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the building. The materials have been sourced from different parts of India.

My statement on the new Parliament building's inauguration. #NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/4gqpF904LP — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 27, 2023

The New Parliament Building is a landmark in contemporary India. It is a matter of pride for all of us. India has grown as a superpower in the past two decades. Priests from South India have done the hawan, where PM Narendra Modi was present.